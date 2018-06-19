ST. LOUIS COUNTY — There is a call for "night light" in the Castle Point neighborhood in north St. Louis County. The call is coming from neighbors of Porsha Owens.

Owens was shot and killed in front of her three young children last week. Police said the shooter wanted to steal her car.

The shooting sparked a call for change in the neighborhood. Some neighbors said that change needs to start with street lights. But, some said red tape is making it tough to move forward.

One longtime resident, Carol Johnson, has a light in her front yard. But she said it’s not enough.

“I just don't go out. I mostly stay in or I get in my car and go somewhere,” said Johnson.

It wasn't always this way. Carol said the neighborhood was much different when she moved in 18 years ago.

“It was absolutely beautiful, it was very nice. It was a good place to live and everything,” said Johnson.

But she said people passed away or moved away, and no one moved in. Or, many of those who did weren’t good neighbors.

“A lot of drug dealers,” said Johnson.

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Soon, the need for night light was about more than just comfort.

“I've been here 18 years and I actually want to move because it's just gotten so bad out here,” said Johnson.

5 On Your Side found out St. Louis County will not cover the cost of street lights. Castle Point neighbors would have to cover the cost. There is already a special light district set up to get them. But Castle Point still needs an active board of volunteers and a solid tax base to pay for the lights.

“If you can't increase your tax base, it makes it difficult to do anything,” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Rochelle Gray.

So, Gray is looking into grant money. But, grants run out.

“The question will be the maintenance and how they will continue the lighting if they did install it,” said Gray.

So while there is a push to install lights, for now, the streets remain dark.

There is also a push to get sidewalks installed in the neighborhood. There may be grant money for those, but so far there aren't any real plans in place.

© 2018 KSDK