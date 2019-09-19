ST. LOUIS — After a woman was robbed at gunpoint inside a Target parking garage Sunday night, the people who live in the area are demanding change.

“They are not being a good neighbor and they have disappointed us,” said Carol Wilson, who lives in St. Louis Hills, less than a mile away from the Target. “We shouldn’t be getting cars stolen off our streets because all of the resources are going to Target.”

Wilson said the store attracts crime like theft and drug activity.

The 16th Ward Alderman who represents the area, Tom Oldenburg, said he has been trying to get a meeting with Target for months to talk about security. Wednesday morning, he heard from a regional security director. Oldenburg has scheduled a meeting with Target leaders next month.

“Based on our examination of data we’ve received from the St. Louis Police Department, some 70-80 hours a month is dedicated to Target,” Oldenburg said. “That’s a lot of police man-hours dedicated to one store.”

Oldenburg said he would like to see Target add secondary police officers and security.

“I don’t think we’re asking Target to solve all the crime issues in the city, but we’re trying to engage them to be good business partners,” Oldenburg said. “How can other businesses participate in this? Let’s not just isolate it to one store on one corner. We should be thinking about broadly about how the businesses in this commercial area can have safe patrons, safe residents.”

Meanwhile, Wilson said she will not shop at her neighborhood Target until she knows it’s safe.

“I’m not going to shop there until target steps up and takes care of the security issues they have at that store,” Wilson said.

Target sent the following statement to 5 On Your Side:

At Target, the safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority. We take a multi-layered, comprehensive approach to safety and security that includes partnerships with local law enforcement, technology and team member training. We have robust procedures, policies and trainings in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. We look forward to partnering with local officials and citizens to build a safer, more secure community.

