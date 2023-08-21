New Baden teacher charged with soliciting child sex abuse materials over Snapchat

According to court documents, police searched Jonathan Villmer’s Snapchat account and found explicit conversations between him and a 13-year-old.

NEW BADEN, Ill. — A former New Baden teacher and girls' sports coach is accused of soliciting explicit photos from a 13-year-old on Snapchat.

According to a press release from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois, 25-year-old Jonathan Villmer was federally charged via a criminal complaint with soliciting child sexual abuse material. Villmer taught first grade at New Baden Elementary School and coached girls’ teams from Wesclin Community Unit School District 3.

The Carmi Police Department was conducting a separate and unrelated investigation when it found out Villmer was connected to a Snapchat account used to ask for child sexual abuse material from a minor, prosecutors said. Law enforcement used IP address records associated with the Snapchat account to connect it to Villmer.

According to court documents, police searched Villmer’s Snapchat account and found explicit conversations between him and a 13-year-old. Villmer asked the child for the “sexiest images,” and talked about having sex and taking their virginity. Police also found more sexually explicit conversations between Villmer and other minors on his Snapchat account.

On Aug. 18, police searched Villmer’s home in New Baden where they found two cell phones and other electronic devices, according to the press release. Police arrested Villmer at his home shortly after the search.

“Adults who prey on children and their vulnerabilities are menaces to society,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Individuals who work in schools and also exploit minors emulate another level of outwardly dangerous behavior.”

If Villmer is convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison. An arraignment date is set for Wednesday morning in an East St. Louis federal court.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations Task Force is handling the investigation with help from the New Baden and Carmi Police departments and the Jefferson County and Clinton County Sheriff’s departments.

Anyone who believes they have information related to this case may contact Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer Bobby Wallace at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 618-244-8004.

