No bond: The man caught on camera killing another man appeared in court

Michael Thomas, 23, is seen in a viral video shooting and killing David Saldana, 40.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The man caught on camera killing another man on Monday morning in downtown St. Louis was denied bond by a judge on Wednesday.

The two were involved in a fight at a gas station across the street before the fatal shooting according to St. Louis Metro Police. Saldana was then shot in the back before being shot in the head on Tucker Boulevard on Monday morning. After the shooting, Thomas ran but SLMPD tracked him down later in the day.

"The homicide on the 27th (of February) that was captured on cell phone has been widely circulated on social media," Captain Christi Marks, SLMPD said. "Detectives utilized surveillance video to track the suspects movements from the time of the incident to the time of his arrest. It is believed that this incident involved a personal dispute between the suspect and victim."

During Thomas's bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, a lawyer said the suspect is dealing with homelessness, suffers from mental illness, drug dependency and is a previous victim of violent crime.

Meanwhile, investigators say top law enforcement officials, including police captains, are working on solutions to crime downtown.

SLMPD will beef up traffic patrol and several venues have hired extra security to ease safety concerns this weekend with Arch Madness Basketball and the St. Louis City SC home opener.

"(Police leaders) are actively meeting with different residential groups as well as businesses in the area to come up with different types of patrol plans that can revamped or revised."

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, SLMPD said they will have bike patrols, mobile cameras, and increased technology to monitor traffic.

Venues hosting events have also hired extra security. Police urge downtown visitors to park smart and leave guns at home.

After major events wrap up -- SLMPD says some of these patrol tactics will remain in place to prevent shootings like the ones the world witnessed on Monday.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

5 On Your Side news app

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.