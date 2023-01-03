1 dead after late Tuesday night shooting in north St. Louis

St. Louis police said the man was shot several times and later died at an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A man died after a shooting Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hamilton and Ridge avenues in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police said a man in his 50s was found unconscious, not breathing and suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word from police on the identity of the victim or whether there were any suspects.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.