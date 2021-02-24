Man found shot to death outside in St. Louis

The view from a 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene showed police tape and vehicles blocked off a section of North Broadway

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. According to 5 On Your Side’s internal records, this would mark the 100th shooting in the city so far in 2021.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. to the 8700 block of North Broadway, which is in the Baden neighborhood. They arrived to find a man outside with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, St. Louis police confirmed.

The view from a 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene showed police tape and vehicles blocked off a section of North Broadway. The victim was found outside in the area, according to St. Louis police spokesperson Officer Michelle Woodling.

No other information about the victim or circumstances has been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html