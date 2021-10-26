Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis County Tuesday night

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times in the 2000 block of Wilbert Drive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Wilbert Drive near Koeneman Park in north St. Louis County at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is "very active" and anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.