Shooting in north St. Louis County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday night

A woman later died at a hospital as a result of her injuries, and two others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person died and two others were injured in a shooting Monday night in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded just after 9 p.m. Monday to a shooting in the parking lot of Uptown Market & Liquor, located on Shepley Drive, just off Riverview Drive. There, they found a man and a woman suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The woman later died as a result of her injuries. Another woman, who had walked to a nearby residence for help, was taken to an area hospital for help. Her gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were in the parking lot when one or more suspects in a vehicle fired shots at them, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-886-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.