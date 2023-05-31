1 dead, 1 injured Tuesday night in north St. Louis shooting

The deadly shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. at Kingshighway Boulevard and Hodiamont Tracks.

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and another was injured after a double shooting Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at Kingshighway Boulevard and Hodiamont Tracks. Responding officers found two gunshot victims.

Police said one person was fatally shot in the stomach. Another was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Homicide Division was requested.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word on whether any arrests had been made in connection to the shooting.

