Man shot and killed outside St. Louis bar

Police believe the victim was involved in an argument when he was shot

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside a north St. Louis bar early Wednesday morning.

At around 12:36 a.m., St. Louis police were called a bar along St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk in front of the bar suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders took the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators believe the man was possibly involved in an argument when he was shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call St. Louis police’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

