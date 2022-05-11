Man dead and infant injured in shooting in north St. Louis

Two women were also shot. One was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

ST. LOUIS — Four people were injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City on Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of N Kingshighway.

St. Louis Police say the incident involved 3 vehicles. The car carrying the victims was blocked in by 2 other vehicles. That is when police believe that several people exited one of the vehicles and shot the victims.

The St. Louis Fire Department said that a man was killed in the shooting. A woman and a teenage girl were also shot. One female was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the other was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department also said an infant was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after suffering a graze wound.