O’Fallon, Illinois police investigating homicide of 20-year-old man

Ivan Marshall was shot Sunday night in the parking lot of a restaurant on Regency Park.

O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Police Department in Illinois has requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis' help investigating the death of a 20-year-old man.

According to a news release from O'Fallon police, the department received a call for a shooting at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 400 block of Regency Park.

At the scene, police said they found 20-year-old Ivan Marshall who had been shot. Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the release said.

The release said the O'Fallon Police Department has requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to help investigate the homicide.

Police said they are looking for a vehicle believed to be driven by a suspect in the shooting. The vehicle is described as "an earlier model 4-door, light gold or tan colored, sedan which is missing the rear passenger side hub cap," according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the O'Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 extension 0 or call the Command Post at 618-624-9399.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html