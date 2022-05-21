Man charged in fatal Friday night shooting in Shaw neighborhood

St. Louis police said Kyle Stone approached Christopher Brennan, who was in the back yard of his home. After a struggle, Stone shot Brennan several times.

ST. LOUIS — A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday with shooting and killing a man in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood one day earlier.

Police said at about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kyle Stone approached Christopher Brennan, who was in the back yard of his home in the 4000 block of Flora Pl.

After a struggle, Stone shot Brennan several times, including at least once in the head, investigators said. Paramedics pronounced Brennan dead at the scene.

According to charging documents, the entire incident was captured on surveillance video. The video and several witnesses led police to Stone within 20 minutes of the shooting.

Stone, of the 3200 block of Macklind Ave., was arrested after a "brief foot pursuit," police said, adding that "distinct clothing" that was worn by him at the time of the shooting was also found.

Social media accounts under Brennan's name show he was married with one child. He graduated from Saint Louis University in 1998, and worked in various IT positions over the past 24 years.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer denied bond for Stone, who has no prior criminal history, according to a search of Missouri's online court records.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.