Police investigating if man firing gun into air fatally shot himself or was shot by police in Troy

Law enforcement will be investigating whether shooter, who likely was suicidal, killed himself or was killed by officer

TROY, Illinois — Police are trying to figure out if a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was fatally shot by police after an encounter at a Troy, Illinois, gas station Saturday.

Troy Police responded to calls of an active shooter at a gas station near Edwardsville Road and Interstate 55 on Saturday, and they encountered a man discharging a firearm into the air.

Illinois State Police say the shooter, identified as 31-year-old Kody Waters of Dewey, Oklahoma, was likely suicidal. A Troy officer first on the scene fired seven shots in Waters' direction.

Police are investigating whether the officer shot and killed Waters, or if Waters killed himself.

No officers or patrons were injured during the incident.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday morning.