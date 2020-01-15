MANCHESTER, Mo. — A man was taken into custody in Manchester, Missouri, Tuesday after police he was posing as former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Omar Olivares to sign fake autographs and ask for loans.

Police said they arrested the man who was identifying himself as Omar Olivares, a pitcher who played for the Cardinals from 1990 to 1995. Police said he was using this scam to sell counterfeit memorabilia and asking people to loan him money that he never paid back.

During their investigation, police got into contact with the actual Omar Olivares, who lives in Pennsylvania. He told police he did not sell any sort of memorabilia in the St. Louis area.

Charges against the man have not been issued as of this writing. Once they have, his name will be released.

Police said they think this scammer may have tricked other victims. Anyone who might have been a victim of this man is asked to call the Manchester Detective Bureau at 636-227-1410 ext. 364.

Olivares had a 28-24 record in 81 starts as a Cardinal. He retired from baseball in 2001 after a season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

