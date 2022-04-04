1 dead after double shooting in The Grove in St. Louis

Police could not confirm if the man or the woman involved in the shooting was dead.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a homicide after a double shooting in The Grove Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Manchester and Kentucky avenues along The Grove business district in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.



According to St. Louis Police, a man and a woman were shot. Police indicated that the woman was driven to a gas station seeking help, while the man arrived at an area hospital.

One of them died as a result of their injuries. Police could not confirm which person died in the shooting as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.

