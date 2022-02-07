7th overdose victim found within 48 hours in Central West End apartments

Police sources told 5 On Your Side the seventh victim is a man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.

ST. LOUIS — The body of another overdose victim has been found inside the Parkview Apartments in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. This is the seventh person to die from an overdose at or near the complex since Saturday.

The unidentified man is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, and he was found at 1:23 a.m. Monday in the lobby of the 14th floor. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police found what they believe to be drugs at the scene.

Six people died from suspected Fentanyl overdoses in a two-block section of Forest Park Avenue, between Taylor and Boyle. Emergency responders were first called there at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

5 On Your Side has learned the ages of two of the overdose victims, who were both men, ages 66 and 54.

St. Louis Fire Department Caption Garon Mosby said, in all, seven men and one woman began overdosing in the same area lined by apartment buildings and Washington University School of Medicine offices just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Two other men also suspected of overdosing were taken to a hospital but survived, Mosby said. The majority of the calls for service were made within a roughly 10.5-hour window, with the most recent call coming in late Saturday night.

Mosby said two members of the fire department were also treated and released at an area hospital after being exposed to or contaminated by an unknown opioid.

St. Louis police and federal authorities are investigating whether all of the cases are connected.

Missouri’s Good Samaritan law prevents people from being prosecuted if they report someone overdosing while they, too, are using illegal drugs.