Crime

Person shot on MetroBus in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is investigating after a person was shot while on a MetroBus Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road in north St. Louis County at around 3 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Bi-State Development — which oversees the MetroLink and MetroBus — said the agency is assisting the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police department with the investigation.

No other information has been provided.

