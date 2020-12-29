Person shot on MetroBus in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is investigating after a person was shot while on a MetroBus Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the area of Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road in north St. Louis County at around 3 p.m.
A spokeswoman for Bi-State Development — which oversees the MetroLink and MetroBus — said the agency is assisting the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police department with the investigation.
No other information has been provided.
This story when more information becomes available.
