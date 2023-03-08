Person hit by car Wednesday morning in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police have closed all lanes of a Ferguson intersection after a person was hit by a car Wednesday morning.
Just past 6 a.m., police were called to the intersection of South Florissant and Woodstock roads near the Circle K gas station for a report of a person struck hit by a car.
Limited information has been released surrounding the victim's injuries.
The Ferguson Police Department is being assisted in their investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

