ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man was charged with 14 crimes after police said he went on a month-long crime spree that ended when he crashed into a St. Louis County police car Monday afternoon.

Jawan Henderson, 18, was charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of burglary and two count of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with multiple incidents since July 19.

Police said his spree started when he carjacked a woman at gunpoint on July 19. According to charging documents, he robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint on Aug. 6, then stole a woman's purse and phone the next day.

On Aug. 11, police said he broke into the lot of Westport Auto, took a key fob and drove off in a BMW worth $39,000. The next day, he and multiple other people broke into Suntrup Auto and stole three new Mustangs, each worth $31,000.

The press release said the charges were brought after investigations by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Richmond Heights Police Department, the Hazelwood Police Department, and the Florissant Police Department.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said their investigation into the Monday afternoon crash is ongoing, and charges have not been filed.

