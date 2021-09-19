Police: Employee shot inside restaurant on The Hill during argument with coworker

Police found an employee of Rigazzi’s shot multiple times in the kitchen

ST. LOUIS — A restaurant in The Hill neighborhood was the scene of a shooting Saturday night.

It happened at Rigazzi’s, which is located on 4945 Daggett, at around 8:45 p.m. Police found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the kitchen of the restaurant.

According to a police source, the shooting happened after an argument between two employees. Investigators said the suspect, a 36-year-old man, shot the victim multiple times and ran away before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.

No other information has been released from authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html