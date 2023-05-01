St. Louis area school districts get thousands of dollars in school safety grants

The grants were part of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's new School Safety Grant Program.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education awarded millions of dollars in grants to 169 districts and charter schools in the state to improve school safety.

The grants were the first issued as part of the state's School Safety Grant Program, which was created after Governor Mike Parson requested the funds be added to the state's budget for 2023.

"The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology in school facilities (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), bleeding control kits, and automatic external defibrillators," a press release announcing the grants said.

Districts and charter schools could apply through DESE. The competitive grant process allowed schools to apply for up to $900,000 depending on the size of the district or school.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said in the press release. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”

The following school districts in the St. Louis area were awarded grants:

St. Louis County

Jennings $250,000

Riverview Gardens $400,000

St. Louis

City Garden Montessori $79,410

Kipp St. Louis $250,000

Kairos Academies $59,388

Jefferson County

Kingston $150,000

De Soto $250,000

Festus $350,000

Northwest R-1 $450,000

Franklin County

St. Clair R-XIII $250,000

Lincoln County

Elsberry $150,000