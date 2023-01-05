I-55 shut down in Montgomery County due to crash, blowing dust

Both north and southbound I-55 are closed from milepost 63 to 80 near Farmersville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A multi-car crash has closed Interstate 55 in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

Both north and southbound I-55 are closed from milepost 63 to 80 near Farmersville, according to Illinois State Police. Drivers in the area are being urged to take alternate routes.

ISP said this incident involves "multiple crashes with injuries." Police said visibility in the area is low due to blowing dust.

ISP didn't release any other information about the crash or how long the closure is expected to last.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.