1 shot, 2 in custody after shooting at St. Clair Square Mall

A spokesman for the Fairview Heights Police Department said at least one person was shot and they are investigating if another person was shot.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — One person was shot and two others were taken into custody after a shooting at St. Clair Square Mall Thursday.

Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons said police were called to the mall Thursday afternoon for a report of a shooting. Tim Mueller, a spokesman for the Fairview Heights Police Department, said at least one person was shot and they are investigating if another person was shot.

Mueller said two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The initial call came out a little after 4 p.m. The investigation at the mall remained active as of 4:50 p.m.

No other information about the incident has been provided.