St. Louis hospitals request federal aid as they deal with 'the most challenging disaster ever faced'

"The current COVID-19 surge is the most challenging disaster ever faced by the healthcare systems within the St. Louis region."

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which encompasses the four major health systems in the area, is requesting assistance from the federal government.

Those systems include BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

In a letter, the task force lays out the grueling climate the hospital systems face because of the omicron variant.

In part it reads, "The current COVID-19 surge is the most challenging disaster ever faced by the healthcare systems within the St. Louis region. We have attempted to weather this storm alone; however, we are now at the point where we must request assistance from the Federal Government."

The task force leaders pointed out the record-breaking admissions and hospitalizations.

The latest numbers from the task force show the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 1,360 Monday to 1,374 Tuesday. This hit a new seven-day moving average record.

A new daily hospitalization record also was set for confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations, increasing from 1,377 Monday to 1,444 Tuesday.

The letter continues, "With every passing hour our community is at greater risk, not only from the spread of Omicron, but from the delayed or inaccessible care which it creates. In addition, our health care workers are not immune to this virus, falling ill themselves or having to miss work to care for a sick family member. This has placed unimaginable strain on our ability to care for the ill and injured."

BJC Healthcare even limited elective procedures for the time being due to the lack of staff. SSM Health also limited some of its procedures, as well.

The task force's plea also shared that the current resources are stretched beyond their limits to deliver effective and safe care, calling it unsustainable.

That's why the St. Louis health care systems are requesting federal help to support staffing throughout our regional hospitals.

"Our hope is that our Federal partners swiftly deploy resources to help our depleted and demoralized workforce," the letter reads.

The health systems remain committed to serve, but it says, the hospitals need the full support of the federal government to continue their mission.

In December, President Joe Biden announced new action to protects Americans and help communities and hospitals battle omicron. In a White House Fact Sheet, Pres. Biden shared his plan of deploying additional medical personnel and expanding hospital capacity.

At the end of 2021, Missouri Governor Mike Parson allowed the state of emergency related to the pandemic to expire, citing vaccine availability.

"The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency," Parson said in the press release.

The COVID-19 emergency orders allowed hospitals to bridge staffing gaps by shortening the onboarding time, turning hospital rooms into intensive care units, and expanding capacity to operate with more beds than they’re legally licensed.