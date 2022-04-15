Riverfront road access limited following deadly shooting

Businesses in the area near Lenore K. Sullivan embraced the change.

ST. LOUIS — Police have increased security measures after a man allegedly shot and killed a man and hurt two others along the popular route in St. Louis Wednesday night.

Police say a large group of people in vehicles was gathered along the Mississippi River when 31-year-old Brandon Howard fired a gun, leaving 28-year-old Fred Moore dead.

Howard was arrested on first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Officials were unclear about what led to the shooting or why hundreds of cars were in the area.

The department has responded by beefing up security measures in the area which aligns the Gateway Arch, the riverboat, and several businesses.

At 7 p.m. every day, police will secure the street by blocking access to vehicles.

Here is their full statement provided by Major Renee Kriesmann, Commander of the Central Patrol Division.

We are aware of a recent uptick in incidents at this location. Despite renovation of the National Parks Service, Arch Grounds, and the redesigning of Lenore K Sullivan, we continue to face challenges at this location. Through the work of the Streets Department and the Landing Association most of the north end of Lenore K Sullivan has been secured with gates and concrete barriers.

The south end of Lenore K Sullivan still has limited access. During the day time and weekday night time hours, the south end of Lenore K Sullivan has remained opened for access to activities on the riverfront. Because of recent incidents that will change. The south end of Lenore K Sullivan will remain open during the day time hours; however, beginning today it will be secured by the existing gate and no cars will be allowed on Lenore K Sullivan after 7:00 P.M. We will do all we can to accommodate the riverboat activities during this time. We are working with the City and our business partners to find the best solutions for securing Lenore K Sullivan, but for now we will use those gates that are already at this location.

In addition, the intersection of Lenore K Sullivan and Chouteau is staffed by the SLMPD each weekend as part of our violent crime reduction/cruising enforcement detail.

There is a lot being done along this stretch of Lenore K Sullivan and we continue to monitor and change our plan to keep people safe.

Wesley Johnson at Immortal Tattoo Gallery on Second Street told 5 On Your Side the move will be good for locals and visitors who often roam their way.

"Good idea. Definitely. Then with them opening up more businesses and a lot more tourists being around here, it'll be a good idea too just to keep it safe. Keep people wanting to come down here to the city because it is a good area,” Wesley said.

Some of the riverboat cruises have passengers that get off at the blocked area after 7 p.m.



Below is a statement from a public relations company who represents them:

“We are working closely with our police partners at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to ensure that under the new security protocols, our riverboat cruise customers, vendors and employees will continue to be able to access the riverboats from Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard after 7:00 in the evening," Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi Modal Enterprises, told 5 On Your Side.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide division or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. There is a reward posted and tips can be anonymous.