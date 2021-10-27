Charges filed after Pontoon Beach police officer shot, killed

Police said Timmins was investigating a possible stolen car when a man started shooting at him

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — The man accused of shooting a Pontoon Beach police officer is facing charges of murder, the county attorney announced Wednesday afternoon. Officer Tyler Timmins died of his injuries Tuesday.

Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

Timmins was shot at the Speedway Gas Station along Illinois Route 111 near Interstate 270 on Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police said Officer Timmins was investigating a possible stolen car when a man started shooting at him. Hyden was taken into custody.

Officer Timmins was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. From there he was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital in south St. Louis. Several hours after the shooting, Timmins died from his injuries, police confirmed.

On Wednesday, police from several different departments lined up to escort Officer Timmins back to Madison County, Illinois. Police cars from Bethalto, Wood River, Roxana and many more turned on their lights and sirens to escort Officer Timmins.

People also lined the route to pay their respects to Officer Timmins. Several people could be seen removing their hats, with their hands over their hearts as the procession of police cars went by.

Officer Timmins was 36 years old. He had been an officer in Madison County for 14 years, serving in police departments in Roxana, Worden and Hartford. He joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020.