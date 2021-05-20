Pregnant woman loses unborn child after hit-and-run crash, police looking for suspect car

Police said they are looking for a red, four-door sedan that attempted to make a U-turn but crashed into a pregnant woman last month

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for the car that struck a pregnant woman's car last month, which likely led to the woman losing her unborn child.

Police said they are looking for a red, four-door sedan that attempted to make a U-turn but crashed into a pregnant woman last month. The driver of the sedan fled the scene before officers arrived and has not been located.

Police said the crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. on April 18 near Hampton and Columbia Avenues. Police said the driver of the red sedan tried to make a U-turn but crashed into the driver's side of a pregnant woman's car.

The pregnant woman complained of abdominal pain when she was being evaluated after the crash but declined medical treatment at the time. Weeks later, it was determined that she lost her unborn child. Police said it was likely as a result of the crash.

The red sedan also struck another car while fleeing.

On Thursday, police released surveillance photos showing the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a Second District detective at 314-444-0100.