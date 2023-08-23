Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing man outside St. Louis Taco Bell

“He took my son,” the victim's mother said in court, expressing her grief. “He had no right. He had no reason.”

ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for killing another man outside a Taco Bell in Downtown St. Louis in 2020.

The St. Louis Circuit Court announced Wednesday that Jamar D. Burns, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Darrion Powell, 29, during a drug deal on a Taco Bell parking lot in Downtown St. Louis in 2020. Burns pleaded guilty to a lesser charge ahead of a trial date originally scheduled for next week. He initially faced first-degree murder and three other counts.

On May 21, 2020, officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the Taco Bell fast food restaurant located in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue, which is south of Downtown St. Louis. Powell was found dead on the restaurant's parking lot from injuries that were initially undetermined.

According to charging documents, the shooting was caught on surveillance video from the restaurant. The video led authorities to conclude that Burns shot Powell and someone else stole marijuana from Powell during the drug deal.

Powell’s mother, who was not named in a press release from the court, spoke in court Wednesday and said she didn’t think she had to forgive Burns for killing her son.

“He took my son,” she said in court, expressing her grief. “He had no right. He had no reason.”

Burns apologized to Powell’s family for the murder of their loved one.

Burns must first serve the remainder of a four-year prison term for a current federal gun possession conviction. Then, he can begin the 15-year prison term, which he must serve 85% of before he’s eligible for parole.

