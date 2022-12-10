Officer shoots, injures suspect Tuesday in downtown St. Louis

The suspect was struck in the arm and is expected to recover, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot late Tuesday night following an altercation with police in downtown St. Louis.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Locust Street.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was brandishing a pistol and randomly firing. When officers spotted a man matching the description, a pursuit took place.

A witness told 5 On Your Side that the man had shoved a garbage dispenser at the patrol car and pointed his gun at the officers. That's when an officer fired shots. The shooting occurred at 10th and Locust streets.

According to the police department, no officers were injured, but the man was shot in the arm and taken into custody. Police said the suspect only suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Officers were wearing body cameras, according to the department, and the footage will be reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation.

