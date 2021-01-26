$30K reward offered in double shooting that killed 7-year-old girl, her father

Dmyah Fleming was in a car with her father. He was also killed in the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A $30,000 reward is being offered for information in the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl and her father Sunday night.

St. Louis Police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl last night in the Central West End. According to CrimeStoppers, Dmyah Fleming and her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, were both found shot in a car.

Rankin-Fleming died on the scene and Dmyah died after being transported to a hospital.

Terri Moore identified herself as a friend of Dmyah’s father. She went to the crime scene by herself Monday morning to memorialize her friend and his little girl.

“I didn’t have a relationship with her,” said Moore, “but I knew of her through her dad. She was very sweet, around my daughter’s age. It’s hard. It’s hard.”

St. Louis Police said it happened Sunday just after 8 p.m. along Laclede east of Sarah. When police responded to a call for a shooting, they found the man shot dead and Dmyah wounded.

“I just know he was a great dad to her,” said Moore. She was asked if she had any idea what happened Sunday night.

“No, I have no idea,“ she said. “And I would love to find out. I hope they figure it out. I don’t. I wish I knew. But, I don’t.”

Moore then walked down the sidewalk near where it happened and released several balloons. She recorded their departure on her cell phone.

“Oh, that was hard,” she was heard saying. “I couldn’t not come.”

In a tweet Sunday night, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said, “Absolutely heartbroken tonight over the senseless killings of these two people – especially this young child caught up in a deadly dispute among adults. Prayers to their families and my thanks to @SLMPD investigators working the case. Tragic!”

St. Louis Police are investigating the case as a double homicide.