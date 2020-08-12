Police investigating shooting in St. Louis Monday night

Police said he was not conscious or breathing when they arrived

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood Monday night.

According to a police report, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Alice Avenue around 8:25 p.m.

A man was found with a gunshot wound. Police said he was not conscious or breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more confirmed information.