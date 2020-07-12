Woman charged with abandoning body behind vacant St. Louis house

Jasmine Baker, 21, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse

ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with abandoning the body of a man behind a vacant St. Louis house last week.

On Wednesday, police said the body of a man was recovered behind a vacant home on the 2200 block of Alberta in south city. The man had been shot multiple times and his body had been drug there, according to a probable cause statement.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of a Chrysler 300 and Chevy Blazer that had been used to dispose of the body, the statement says. The Chrysler was registered to 21-year-old Jasmine Baker and the Blazer was registered to Baker's mother.

Both vehicles were found at Baker's home and they had blood on them, the statement says. Baker admitted to driving her mother’s Blazer that night to meet another person at the vacant home.

Baker has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.