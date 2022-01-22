Shooting reported outside ice rink minutes before fire breaks out next door

Police in East Alton responded to a report of a shooting outside an ice arena where a youth hockey game was getting ready to start Saturday night.

EAST ALTON, Ill. — East Alton police responded to a report of a shooting outside an ice arena where a youth hockey game was getting ready to start Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers converged on the parking lot of East Gate Plaza, a strip mall along Lewis and Clark Boulevard near the intersection with West St. Louis Avenue.

A fire also broke out around the same time inside a Club Fitness located adjacent to the ice arena.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be scene inside the fitness center and billowing from its roof. It's unclear if the two incidents were connected.

A message posted on the facility's Facebook page said the location would be "temporarily closed until further notice" because of the fire.

A woman who identified herself on Facebook as an employee of a nearby Dollar General said employees were ordered by police to lock their door and remain inside the store.

In addition to the Dollar General, the area around the strip mall is also home to a movie theater and other retail stores

According to an online calendar, two youth hockey games were scheduled to be played at the ice arena Saturday night—one at 9:15 p.m., the other at 10:30 p.m.