Man shot while driving on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while driving on Interstate 55 in St. Louis Monday evening.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on I-55 at Germania Street.

The 41-year-old man told St. Louis police he was driving in the southbound lanes when a black sedan pulled next to him on the exit ramp and someone in the sedan fired a shot into the victim's car.

Police met the man at a hospital following the shooting. Police haven’t given an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.