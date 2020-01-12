3 people injured in shooting near south St. Louis bar

Officers were seen going in and out of the Shot Heaven bar and also looking at a vehicle parked nearby

ST. LOUIS — Three men are expected to recover after a late-night shooting in south St. Louis.

Police were called at 11:50 p.m. to the 5200 block of Gravois Avenue, which is near Eichelberger Street in the Bevo neighborhood. A St. Louis police lieutenant who was at the scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that three men had been shot, all suffering graze wounds.

Officers were seen going in and out of the Shot Heaven bar and also looking at a vehicle parked nearby. Evidence markers were placed on the sidewalk outside an entrance to the business and crime scene tape blocked off the area and street in front of the bar.