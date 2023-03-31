St. Louis police respond to shooting in Walnut Park East neighborhood

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the 5000 block of Thrush Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the 5000 block of Thrush Avenue. Police said there might be multiple victims involved.

One victim was located at the scene inside a car and was not conscious or breathing, according to police. No additional details were released about the victim as of Friday afternoon.