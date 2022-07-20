Police: 100 shots fired in Downtown West neighborhood, 2 injured

One resident said the shots sounded like machine fire and lasted for as long as two or three minutes.

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of shots were fired in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood early Wednesday morning. One resident said the shots sounded like machine fire and lasted for as long as two or three minutes.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 20th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police said their mobile reserve units reported hearing “a hundred” gunshots. Police believe there were groups at three separate Airbnb parties involved. Police believe people at those Airbnb parties were feuding and shooting at each other.

Police said one victim was found in the area of 20th and Washington. Another victim drove herself to the police station at Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police were still searching for a third victim.

“I caution the investigation is very preliminary at this juncture,” said St. Louis Police Lt. Mathew Karnoski. “There were two groups of individuals shooting at each other. We are in the midst of recovering dozens and dozens of shell casings and so far, we have recovered three firearms and arrested two people.”

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist asked police what type of firearms were recovered.

“Two handguns,” said Karknoski. “One has been outfitted with a device to make it a fully automatic weapon, and we’ve also recovered a 223 AR style pistol.”

Downtown resident Dale Carney lives at the intersection of 20th and Washington.

“I was almost asleep and heard the gunfire,” said Carney. “I basically dove under the bed. I called 911 right away and got through in a second, luckily. I told the lady 20th and Washington, gunfire. Lots of gunfire. When I was talking to them, it was still going off, so I’m sure they probably heard it over my phone.”