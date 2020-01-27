ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a woman caught on security video breaking into a south St. Louis business and stealing money and car keys early Saturday.

Police said someone kicked in the back door of Simple Pleasures Boutique at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Gravois Avenue.

Police said the suspect cut the wires of the security system, but a post on the Simple Pleasures Boutique Facebook page said their security system caught video of a woman breaking into their store at around 5 a.m.

The post said she stole some money from the cash register before grabbing the keys to the owner's car, which was parked on the parking lot of the store. She took off in the car, and it hasn't been seen since.

The Facebook post said the car was an off-white or pearl color 2009 Pontiac G6.

If you recognize her, you are asked to call police.

More local news:

RELATED: Man on the loose after shooting wife, killing father-in-law in St. Louis County

RELATED: Husband charged with killing Jennifer Rothwell appears in court; second date set

RELATED: ‘Thank you for an unforgettable 11 years’ | Steve’s Hot Dogs and Burgers closing