Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in south St. Louis.

At around 12:50 p.m. Monday, St. Louis police officers were called to the 4000 block of Arsenal Street, which is along the southern edge of Tower Grove Park.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a building suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

She was identified as 22-year-old Aire’onna Powers.

Police later found the suspect, a 63-year-old man, inside a car in the 7300 block of N. Broadway in the North Riverfront neighborhood in north city. He was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a firearm was recovered. He has not been identified.