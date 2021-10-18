2 injured in south St. Louis County shooting

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in south St. Louis County Sunday night.

At around 10 p.m., St. Louis County police were called to the 5000 block of Clayridge Drive for a report of shots being fired. This is in Mehlville, near Lemay Ferry and Butler Hill roads.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police said they both had non-life-threatening injuries.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw at least 25 evidence markers near the crime scene. Police blocked off part of a parking lot near several apartment buildings to investigate.

St. Louis County police have not released any other information about the shooting.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html