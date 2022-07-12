Police: Man shot after confronting car break-in suspects in South County

Police said the victim and another person were in a parking lot when the suspects started breaking into cars. After the victim confronted them, he was shot.

AFFTON, Mo. — An investigation was underway after a man was shot during a car break-in in south St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County police were called to the 8100 block of New Hampshire Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the victim and another person were in a parking lot while on break from their job when the suspects came into the parking lot and began breaking into cars.

Police said when the victim confronted the suspects, they shot him. After the shooting, the suspects drove away from the area.

No other information about this incident has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.