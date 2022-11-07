Neighbor, convenience store owner share details about Riverview woman's death

St. Louis County Police are still searching for whoever killed a 34-year-old Riverview woman outside of a convenience store on Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed and her car was stolen in the parking lot of a market in Riverview, Missouri, police said.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a market near the intersection of Diamond Drive and Chambers Road at around 5 p.m. Sunday night.

St. Louis County police identified the woman as 34-year-old Laruth Jones.

A neighbor who lives nearby on Chambers Road, Jeremeah Reeves, said he was in the middle of his daily routine when shots rang out around 5 o'clock Sunday night near his Riverview home.

“My uncle was here putting the refrigerator in my grandma‘s and all I can hear was pop, pop, pop. There were four or five quick shots really fast. The worst thing about it is I didn’t even freak out because that’s what happens every day around here,” Reeves said.

St. Louis County police say those shots killed jones in the parking lot of Raqqa Market on Chambers Road.

The store owner said Jones came to the store to buy something and was in the parking lot for about a half-hour before she was shot.

“I hate to say it, but when I heard those shots it sounded like death,” Reeves said.

The owner showed 5 On Your Side a video of what happened but didn’t allow us to record it. It showed a person getting out of a white SUV and running over to Jones's car, a red Mercedes, and getting in it just after she had stepped away from it. When she realized what was happening, she tried to shoot the person to stop them but they fired back killing her and driving off with the car.

Reeves said he was taking out the trash this morning when he ran into Jones's father.

“He said it was just a shock. He’s just like she only lives five or six blocks down and they live five or six blocks down from them. It was a red Mercedes that was it. We were just talking about how senseless this is, how senseless it all is. It’s so hard,” Reeves said.

Police later found the car burned in an alley on East Linton Avenue in St. Louis.

Reeves said he reached out to local politicians and wants to reach the community somehow to stop the violence.

“Let’s get together. Let’s bring the streets back together,” Reeves said.

The store owner tells 5 On Your Side roughly 15 people have been killed outside his store over the last nine years or so.