Man found shot to death inside his car in south St. Louis

He has been identified as 22-year-old Lekeyth Gillard

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside his car in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

At around 10 p.m., St. Louis police received a “ShotSpotter” call near Oregon Avenue and Keokuk Street. This is in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police officers found the victim inside his car in the 3800 block of Oregon Avenue. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Lekeyth Gillard.