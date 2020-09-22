Person shot to death at St. Louis County park

The shooting happened at Spanish Lake Park in Spanish Lake around 5 p.m.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — One person was shot to death at a park in St. Louis County Tuesday evening.

It happened at Spanish Lake Park, which is off Spanish Pond Road in Spanish Lake around 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police have not release any details on the gender or age of the person who was shot or any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

This is the second shooting of the day in St. Louis County.