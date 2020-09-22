2 children injured after reports of shots fired in St. Louis County

Police said the children suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but did not release details on the nature of their injuries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two children are in the hospital after reports of shots fired in St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis County police received a call for shots fired around 3:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Helen Avenue, just south of Jennings.

Police said the children suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but did not release details on the nature of their injuries. Police did not release the gender or ages of the children.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are on their way to the scene.