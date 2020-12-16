Raw video | Woman driving Enterprise rental truck steals packages from St. Charles County porch

Surveillance video shows a woman taking a package from the front porch of a home and fleeing in a rental truck

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is looking for a woman who stole a package from the front porch of a home.

On Tuesday, police were called to the 1000 block of Durham Garden Drive in Dardenne Prairie for a report of something being stolen. A home surveillance camera captured the suspect taking a package from the porch and fleeing in an Enterprise rental truck.

Police said the suspect is possibly in her 30s and has long dark hair. She was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the word “St. John’s” in white lettering, gray pants and shoes and a fluorescent yellow and orange striped vest.

There was another report in O’Fallon involving stolen packages where the suspect used an Enterprise rental truck.

A spokesperson for the O’Fallon police said the department is working jointly with other agencies in St. Charles County to share information in an attempt to identify the suspect.

“Our detectives and officers are working with other agencies so that we can solve this as quickly as possible in order to avoid further victimization,” the spokesperson told 5 On Your Side.