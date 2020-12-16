Chesterfield police will not enforce St. Louis County health orders

In a statement released Wednesday, the police department said violations should be reported to the county's health department

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The City of Chesterfield is throwing its support behind local businesses and its police department reminded residents it will not enforce St. Louis County's health orders in a statement issued Wednesday.

"As a point of information, the Chesterfield Police Department has no statutory authority to enforce St. Louis County Health or the St. Louis County Executive order, nor do we intend to do so," the statement says.

Instead, the department said violations should be reported to the county's health department. Currently, there are bans on indoor dining, capacity limits at businesses and a mask mandate.

Officers will step in to serve as a "neutral party" to maintain peace if necessary at a business when county health inspectors ask for assistance. They will also respond if a customer refuses to comply with a business owner's request for a customer to wear a mask.

"In those instances, the police officers WILL enforce trespassing and/or peace disturbance ordinances, as appropriate," the statement says.

The city council said it extended an ordinance that previously relaxed some zoning restrictions to "allow businesses to adapt to changing conditions due to the pandemic," the statement says.

City employees, which includes the police department, are abiding by the county's health orders. Employees who are exposed to COVID-19 are quarantined until they are tested and determined to be negative.

"We encourage all Chesterfield residents and all members of the public we serve to join with us in wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and taking all precautions such as washing hands and frequent use of hand sanitizer," the statement says. "We're all in this together; let's work together to help keep everyone safe!"

