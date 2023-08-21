St. Charles police looking for suspects who stole cash from ATM while it was being serviced

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue with a stolen license plate.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles police are looking for three people suspected of stealing cash from an ATM while it was being serviced Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department, the incident happened at an ATM outside Bank of America on South 5th Street at about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said an employee was working on the ATM when the employee was confronted by three people. The people, who had their faces partially concealed, were able to get to the ATM and steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

The release said the suspects then got into a silver Nissan Rogue and fled the scene. Police said the vehicle had a stolen license plate.