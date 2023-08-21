Woman admits to attacking her boss after being fired from job at Galleria, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a concussion and cuts to the back of the head.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged after she allegedly attacked her boss after being fired from her job at the Saint Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

According to a press release from St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office, 25-year-old Scottiauna Langford was charged with second-degree robbery in connection with the Aug. 9 incident.

According to an investigation by the Richmond Heights Police Department, the incident started when the female victim was part of the team that fired Langford from her assistant manager position at Pandora in the mall. Police said Langford initially refused to leave the store but was escorted to the parking lot by Galleria security.

Police said Langford came back to the store later in the day and punched the victim in the back of the head. She then dragged the victim to the back of the store and continued to punch her before taking the victim's phone and leaving.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a concussion and cuts to the back of the head.

Langford was taken into custody. After being read her Miranda Rights, police said Langford admitted to attacking the victim and taking her phone.

"We will do everything we can to protect the safety of workers in the workplace. This type of behavior will not be tolerated," Bell said in the press release.

If convicted, Langford could face up to 15 years in prison.